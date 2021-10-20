Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.71.
HLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.
Shares of NYSE:HLF opened at $44.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.91. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52 week low of $41.31 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.10 and a 200 day moving average of $49.11.
In other Herbalife Nutrition news, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.19 per share, with a total value of $250,588.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 13,625 shares of company stock worth $640,166 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 21.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 156,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,945,000. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 7,494,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,500 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,439,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 95,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 49,315 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Herbalife Nutrition
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.
