Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.71.

HLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NYSE:HLF opened at $44.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.91. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52 week low of $41.31 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.10 and a 200 day moving average of $49.11.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.19 per share, with a total value of $250,588.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 13,625 shares of company stock worth $640,166 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 21.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 156,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,945,000. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 7,494,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,500 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,439,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 95,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 49,315 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

