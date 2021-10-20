Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Upgraded to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on HT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.96 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

Shares of NYSE HT opened at $8.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.16. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.81.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.48). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.41% and a negative net margin of 51.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 10,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $94,234.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HT. Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 38.0% during the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 74,273 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 354,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares during the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 393,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 40,800 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 483,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 41,074 shares during the last quarter.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

