Hexo (OTCMKTS:HYYDF) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Hexo Corp (OTCMKTS:HYYDF)’s stock price traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.45 and last traded at $5.30. 1,403,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 773,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.30.

Hexo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HYYDF)

HEXO Corp. engages in the manufacture, production, and distribution of medicinal marijuana. It offers products through the Time of Day, H2, Decarb, and Exlixir No. 1 brands. The company was founded by Sébastien St. Louis and Adam Miron on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.

