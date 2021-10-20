HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,281 Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,633,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,203,000 after purchasing an additional 190,642 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,466,000 after buying an additional 67,742 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 451,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,940,000 after buying an additional 80,753 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,355,000 after buying an additional 157,612 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 405,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,959,000 after buying an additional 63,732 shares during the period. 1.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $178.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.55. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $129.28 and a 12 month high of $187.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $1.19. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $72.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.91 billion. Analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

