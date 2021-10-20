Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Short Interest Update

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the September 15th total of 4,970,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,202,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Hologic by 4,713.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,171,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,185 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Hologic by 35.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,115,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $274,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,128 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Hologic in the second quarter valued at $53,825,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 404.3% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 799,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,342,000 after purchasing an additional 640,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,802. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.93. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. Hologic has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hologic will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

