Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 212,700 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the September 15th total of 260,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

HOFT stock opened at $25.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.91. The firm has a market cap of $305.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.88. Hooker Furniture has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $42.90.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). Hooker Furniture had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 13.78%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture by 30.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture by 126.6% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 14,645 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture by 14.2% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 534,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,517,000 after purchasing an additional 66,620 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 186.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 11,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 303.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 57,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Hooker Furniture from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Hooker Furniture Company Profile

Hooker Furniture Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery.

