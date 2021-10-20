Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 10,315 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 533,042 shares.The stock last traded at $9.80 and had previously closed at $9.81.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

