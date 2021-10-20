Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,794 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the third quarter valued at $5,651,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 1.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,649,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,173,000 after buying an additional 88,507 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 11.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 581,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,765,000 after buying an additional 57,736 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Hormel Foods by 6.1% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 48.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

NYSE:HRL opened at $41.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $52.51.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.