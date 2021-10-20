Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,120 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 666,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 1.48% of Diodes worth $53,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Diodes in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Diodes by 874.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Diodes by 285.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Diodes by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Diodes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diodes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

DIOD stock opened at $89.09 on Wednesday. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $57.01 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.66.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $440.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 39,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $3,307,407.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Julie Holland sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $449,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,742 shares of company stock valued at $14,849,164 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diodes Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.