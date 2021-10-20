Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Acquires 733,150 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 28.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,275,308 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 733,150 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $39,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 731.0% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,363,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,167 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 513.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,057,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,384 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,106,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,764,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,383,000 after acquiring an additional 888,159 shares during the period. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC bought a new stake in First BanCorp. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,285,000. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of FBP opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $13.93.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $214.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.66 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 23.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

