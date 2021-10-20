Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 604,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,230 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.87% of The Greenbrier Companies worth $26,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. First Command Bank lifted its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 5,667.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GBX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Greenbrier Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

GBX stock opened at $46.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,647.65, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.62. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $50.21.

About The Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair and Parts; and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

