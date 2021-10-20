Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $12.23 Million Stake in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,819,960 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,260 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 2.26% of Berry worth $12,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Berry in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Berry by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Berry by 1,387.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Berry in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

BRY stock opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.27. The stock has a market cap of $782.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 2.71. Berry Co. has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $99.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.27 million. Berry had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 33.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Co. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Berry’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Berry in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

