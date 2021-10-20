Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $20.73 Million Stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,012,075 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,120 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $20,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASB. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 603,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,877,000 after acquiring an additional 184,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,207,000 after acquiring an additional 139,041 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,268,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,079,000 after acquiring an additional 86,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

ASB opened at $22.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.27. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.22.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

In related news, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $335,169.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,960.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $92,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

