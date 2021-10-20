Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 250,887 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46,080 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $9,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 23.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 40,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 3.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $46.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.52. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.49 and a twelve month high of $46.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.10.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $155.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.17 million. Analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

