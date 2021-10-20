Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Purchases 23,780 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,780 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of PNM Resources worth $9,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in PNM Resources by 29.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in PNM Resources by 3.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 439,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,446,000 after acquiring an additional 14,073 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in PNM Resources by 62.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 534,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,058,000 after acquiring an additional 205,000 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in PNM Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in PNM Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,757,000. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Separately, Argus cut shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

NYSE PNM opened at $49.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53. PNM Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.32 and a fifty-two week high of $50.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $426.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.08 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 9.79%. PNM Resources’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3275 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 57.46%.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.