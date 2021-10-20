Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $6,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 62.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,708,000 after purchasing an additional 522,299 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 19.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at $25,562,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 384.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 26,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

HLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $104.71 on Wednesday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.19 and a 52-week high of $104.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

