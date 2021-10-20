HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.69-3.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.73. HP also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.690-$3.750 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Sunday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HP to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.71.

NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,637,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,666,139. HP has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.11. The stock has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. HP’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

