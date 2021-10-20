HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.07-4.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.78. HP also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.690-$3.750 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.59. 10,637,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,666,139. The firm has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. HP has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.11.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that HP will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HPQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a hold rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HP to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.71.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

