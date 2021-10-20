Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.23. Hudbay Minerals reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 180%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hudbay Minerals.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $404.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on HBM shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Indl Alliance S reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 219.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 687,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 472,563 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 48.0% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 441,586 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 143,272 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 84.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 171,872 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 78,841 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 178.9% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 42,903 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 27,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HBM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,116,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,644. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.88. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.40.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.0079 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is -4.35%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudbay Minerals (HBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.