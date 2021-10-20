Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) PT Raised to C$13.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Indl Alliance S reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.67.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$9.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.22. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$5.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.55.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$496.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$485.80 million. Analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is -4.11%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.