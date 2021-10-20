Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Hudson Pacific Properties reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $1.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hudson Pacific Properties.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $215.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.60 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In related news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter valued at about $2,005,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 27.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.6% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 28,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.0% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 89,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 7,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.2% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.80. 747,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,536. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -688.08, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.72 and a 200 day moving average of $27.56. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $30.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

