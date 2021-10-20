Huobi Token (HT) Market Cap Achieves $1.42 Billion

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 20th. In the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 22.2% higher against the dollar. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $1.42 billion and $141.14 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.84 or 0.00013849 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Huobi Token alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00040649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $122.95 or 0.00192582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.78 or 0.00093628 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token (CRYPTO:HT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,078,564 coins. The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.