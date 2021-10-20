Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Shares Sold by HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 76.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,027 shares during the quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HY. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the first quarter worth about $26,931,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the first quarter worth about $19,298,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 22.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 485,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,283,000 after acquiring an additional 89,046 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 162.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,246,000 after acquiring an additional 58,643 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the second quarter worth about $3,313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.06% of the company’s stock.

HY stock opened at $47.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $795.13 million, a P/E ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.09. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $102.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $765.60 million for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 0.90%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

