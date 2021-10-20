Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Shares Gap Up to $5.71

Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.71, but opened at $5.88. Hyzon Motors shares last traded at $5.78, with a volume of 10,954 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HYZN shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Hyzon Motors from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Hyzon Motors in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.20.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that Hyzon Motors Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Hyzon Motors during the second quarter worth $2,375,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Hyzon Motors during the second quarter worth $3,113,000. Institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

