iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Shares Down 0.1%

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF)’s share price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $58.97 and last traded at $58.97. 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.05.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IAFNF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$51.39 price objective (down from C$81.00) on shares of iA Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$76.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.42.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.48 and its 200 day moving average is $56.23.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

