IAMGOLD Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. Cormark also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.53.

Shares of IAG opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 360.00 and a beta of 0.94. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.89.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). IAMGOLD had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $265.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. tru Independence LLC increased its position in IAMGOLD by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 45.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.