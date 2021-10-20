ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Sees Large Volume Increase

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 12,048 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 197,362 shares.The stock last traded at $8.24 and had previously closed at $8.23.

The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter. ICL Group had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.56%. Research analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. ICL Group’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,924,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,679,000 after purchasing an additional 274,382 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ICL Group by 326.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,647,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,779,000 after buying an additional 9,678,119 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of ICL Group by 47.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,239,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,645 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the second quarter valued at $33,582,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in ICL Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,003,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,379,000 after acquiring an additional 227,192 shares during the last quarter. 9.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

