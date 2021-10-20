iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Shares Gap Down to $7.44

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.44, but opened at $7.27. iClick Interactive Asia Group shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 752 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ICLK shares. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

The stock has a market cap of $687.12 million, a PE ratio of -57.23 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average of $8.59.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,326,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,458,000 after buying an additional 481,290 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. 35.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICLK)

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

