IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Short Interest Update

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 245,200 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the September 15th total of 183,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.7 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.44.

OTCMKTS:IGIFF opened at $38.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.61 and a 200-day moving average of $35.70. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $38.34.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.7951 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

