iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,699 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 20.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,339,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,608 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 17.0% in the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,581,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,995,000 after purchasing an additional 520,000 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 75.5% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,216,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,291 shares during the last quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 68.4% in the first quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 3,060,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,122.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,327,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 1,091,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $27,288,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 47,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,498.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on IHRT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iHeartMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 2.17. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.45.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $861.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.52 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

