IM Cannabis (IMCC) versus The Competition Critical Contrast

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ: IMCC) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare IM Cannabis to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get IM Cannabis alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for IM Cannabis and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IM Cannabis 0 0 3 0 3.00 IM Cannabis Competitors 221 605 580 12 2.27

IM Cannabis currently has a consensus price target of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 161.19%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 39.14%. Given IM Cannabis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe IM Cannabis is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares IM Cannabis and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IM Cannabis -62.31% -20.56% -13.99% IM Cannabis Competitors -196.99% -84.80% -18.10%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IM Cannabis and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IM Cannabis $11.86 million -$21.42 million -6.09 IM Cannabis Competitors $220.78 million -$89.53 million -16.43

IM Cannabis’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than IM Cannabis. IM Cannabis is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.7% of IM Cannabis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.9% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.9% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IM Cannabis beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

IM Cannabis Company Profile

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry. IM Cannabis Corp. is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for IM Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IM Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.