IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IM Cannabis Corp. is an MCO in the medical and adult-use recreational cannabis sector. It operates principally in Israel, Germany and Canada. IM Cannabis Corp. is headquartered in Israel. “

Get IM Cannabis alerts:

IMCC has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of IM Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of IM Cannabis from C$10.50 to C$10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of IM Cannabis from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMCC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.31. 40,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,179. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.56. The stock has a market cap of $222.29 million and a P/E ratio of -5.34. IM Cannabis has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $11.63.

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.17). IM Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 million. Analysts expect that IM Cannabis will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in IM Cannabis during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in IM Cannabis during the second quarter valued at $182,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in IM Cannabis during the second quarter valued at $932,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in IM Cannabis by 37.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 244,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 66,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in IM Cannabis during the second quarter valued at $1,709,000. Institutional investors own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

IM Cannabis Company Profile

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IM Cannabis (IMCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IM Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IM Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.