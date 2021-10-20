Imperial Logistics Limited (OTCMKTS:IHLDY) Short Interest Down 23.5% in September

Imperial Logistics Limited (OTCMKTS:IHLDY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the September 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

IHLDY opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.80. Imperial Logistics has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $4.64.

Separately, HSBC downgraded Imperial Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Imperial Logistics Ltd. engages in the provision of outsourced, integrated freight management, contract logistics and market access. It operates through the following segments: Imperial Logistics, Logistics Africa, Market Access, and Logistics International. The company was founded on February 15, 1946 and is headquartered in Bedfordview, South Africa.

