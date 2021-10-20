Imperial Logistics Limited (OTCMKTS:IHLDY) Short Interest Down 23.5% in September

Imperial Logistics Limited (OTCMKTS:IHLDY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the September 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

IHLDY opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.80. Imperial Logistics has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $4.64.

Separately, HSBC downgraded Imperial Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

About Imperial Logistics

Imperial Logistics Ltd. engages in the provision of outsourced, integrated freight management, contract logistics and market access. It operates through the following segments: Imperial Logistics, Logistics Africa, Market Access, and Logistics International. The company was founded on February 15, 1946 and is headquartered in Bedfordview, South Africa.

