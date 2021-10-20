Impossible Finance Trading Up 5% This Week (IF)

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Impossible Finance has a total market cap of $7.24 million and approximately $121,876.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Impossible Finance has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. One Impossible Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.21 or 0.00001845 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001529 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.28 or 0.00069260 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00073230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.77 or 0.00103668 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,391.60 or 1.00028217 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,209.21 or 0.06438743 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00022544 BTC.

About Impossible Finance

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

