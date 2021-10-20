Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.50

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Indra Sistemas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Indra Sistemas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.65 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Indra Sistemas had a negative return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter.

Indra Sistemas SA is a global consulting, technology, innovation, and talent company, which engages providing information technology services. The company offers consulting services & outsourcing of business processes. It also provides solutions & services for the transport & traffic, energy industry, public administration, healthcare, financial services, security & defense and telecom & media sectors.

