Informa (LON:INF) Price Target Increased to GBX 560 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Informa (LON:INF) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 496 ($6.48) to GBX 560 ($7.32) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on INF. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.36) price target on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 685 ($8.95) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, restated a buy rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 625 ($8.17).

Get Informa alerts:

LON:INF opened at GBX 536.40 ($7.01) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 545.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 540.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Informa has a one year low of GBX 407 ($5.32) and a one year high of GBX 659 ($8.61). The company has a market cap of £8.06 billion and a PE ratio of -21.65.

In related news, insider David Flaschen acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 497 ($6.49) per share, for a total transaction of £49,700 ($64,933.37).

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.