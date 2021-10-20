Informa (LON:INF) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Informa (LON:INF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on INF. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 670 ($8.75) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.36) target price on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Informa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 625 ($8.17).

Get Informa alerts:

LON:INF opened at GBX 536.40 ($7.01) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £8.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.65. Informa has a one year low of GBX 407 ($5.32) and a one year high of GBX 659 ($8.61). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 545.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 540.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64.

In other Informa news, insider David Flaschen purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 497 ($6.49) per share, with a total value of £49,700 ($64,933.37).

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.