Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) Short Interest Up 24.3% in September

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the September 15th total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 619,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $272.63 million, a PE ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.25.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). On average, research analysts predict that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

In other news, Director Ares Management Corp acquired 3,185,039 shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,035,429.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 293,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 48,612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 232,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 30,187 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,203,000. 57.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

