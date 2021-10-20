Ingevity (NGVT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Ingevity to post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter. Ingevity has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $358.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.55 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 37.34% and a net margin of 16.00%. On average, analysts expect Ingevity to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $77.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.32. Ingevity has a 12-month low of $51.46 and a 12-month high of $89.55. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 2.21.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NGVT. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

