Insider Buying: The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD) Insider Buys 2,500 Shares of Stock

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD) insider Simon Davis purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 991 ($12.95) per share, for a total transaction of £24,775 ($32,368.70).

Shares of LON:BGFD opened at GBX 999 ($13.05) on Wednesday. The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC has a one year low of GBX 915 ($11.95) and a one year high of GBX 1,136 ($14.84). The stock has a market cap of £942.34 million and a PE ratio of 3.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,029.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,040.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a quick ratio of 17.12 and a current ratio of 17.12.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust’s previous dividend of $4.50. The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.02%.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

