Insider Selling: nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) insider Trisha Price sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $1,472,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $73.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. nCino, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $90.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.44 and a beta of 1.88.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. nCino had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Islet Management LP raised its stake in shares of nCino by 260.0% during the first quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,024,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of nCino by 142.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,449,000 after purchasing an additional 127,134 shares during the last quarter. Untitled Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the first quarter worth approximately $5,468,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of nCino by 36.5% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on nCino in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 price objective for the company. Barrington Research boosted their target price on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, nCino currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

