Insider Selling: SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CEO Sells 8,641 Shares of Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 8,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $191,398.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Oleg Shchegolev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 3,500 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $84,490.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 600 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $14,424.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 20,900 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $505,153.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 20,700 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $504,873.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,400 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $232,128.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,400 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $239,824.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SEMR traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.00. The stock had a trading volume of 156,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,357. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.55. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $32.48.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SEMR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,593,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth about $361,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth about $681,000. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,433,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

