Insider Selling: Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) CFO Sells 4,302 Shares of Stock

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.17, for a total transaction of $938,567.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of WINA stock opened at $215.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.21. Winmark Co. has a 1 year low of $160.66 and a 1 year high of $225.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Winmark alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $7.95 per share. This is a boost from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $31.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.75%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WINA. Port Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Winmark by 44.7% in the first quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 198,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,063,000 after purchasing an additional 61,366 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Winmark by 9.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 372,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,459,000 after purchasing an additional 31,225 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Winmark by 7.8% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 385,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,133,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Winmark in the second quarter worth $3,055,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Winmark by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,995,000 after purchasing an additional 14,397 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Winmark

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.