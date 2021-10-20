Integrated Payment Technologies Limited (ASX:IP1) Insider Trent Lund Sells 33,000,000 Shares of Stock

Integrated Payment Technologies Limited (ASX:IP1) insider Trent Lund sold 33,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01), for a total transaction of A$660,000.00 ($471,428.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.19, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

About Integrated Payment Technologies

Integrated Payment Technologies Limited provides integrated electronic payment remittance solutions in Australia. The company offers ClickSuper that provides a complete turnkey solution to SuperStream and Single Touch Payroll compliance for superannuation funds, payroll, accounting, and enterprise resource planning software; and Payment Adviser service that facilitates the payment and communication of data concerning the payment between the payer/provider and payee/recipient.

