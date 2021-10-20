Intel (INTC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect Intel to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Intel to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Intel stock opened at $55.21 on Wednesday. Intel has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $223.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.55.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intel stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,045 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

