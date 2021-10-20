Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of IBKR traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.25. 13,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,413. Interactive Brokers Group has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.36.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 22,200 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $1,368,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $1,093,483.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 984,973 shares of company stock valued at $63,235,433. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 151.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $26,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

