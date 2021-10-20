International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Peel Hunt

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) was downgraded by research analysts at Peel Hunt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ICAGY. Berenberg Bank lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BNP Paribas lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Shares of ICAGY stock opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.24.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 873.02% and a negative net margin of 107.51%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

