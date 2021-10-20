International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.48 Million

Brokerages forecast that International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) will report $76.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Seaways’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $63.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $92.01 million. International Seaways posted sales of $99.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full-year sales of $298.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $277.92 million to $337.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $617.85 million, with estimates ranging from $547.40 million to $682.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $46.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.85 million. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 54.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 180,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in International Seaways by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 87,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 25,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INSW traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.83. The company had a trading volume of 245,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,447. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.21. International Seaways has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.47%.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

