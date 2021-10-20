Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intrusion Inc. is a leading global provider of enterprise security solutions for the information-driven economy. Intrusion Inc.’s suite of security products help businesses protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, analyzing and responding to network- and host-based attacks. “

Get Intrusion alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered Intrusion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of INTZ opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.37. Intrusion has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $29.90. The firm has a market cap of $68.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Intrusion had a negative net margin of 203.31% and a negative return on equity of 141.52%. The business had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Intrusion will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intrusion by 1,010.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $858,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Penbrook Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intrusion by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 77,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 29,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in Intrusion during the 1st quarter worth $2,394,000. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intrusion

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intrusion (INTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.