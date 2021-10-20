Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 410.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,682 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,020 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.05% of Invacare worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Invacare by 859.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Invacare by 63.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Invacare during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Invacare during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invacare in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000.

In other Invacare news, Director Baiju R. Shah sold 6,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $59,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IVC opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.54. Invacare Co. has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $10.94. The company has a market capitalization of $160.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Invacare had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $225.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invacare Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IVC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Invacare in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Invacare from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Invacare Profile

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

